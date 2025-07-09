Inter Miami will look to keep their good form going when they take on the New England Revolution in the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer). The Herons are placed sixth in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Standings and a win in this contest will help them go up to the fifth spot. Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the biggest talking points whenever Inter Miami step out to play and it is the case for this contest as well, as the Herons aim at registering their third straight win in MLS. Will Lionel Messi play in the New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match? New England Revolution vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?

Inter Miami enter this clash on the back of a superb 4-1 win over CF Montreal. Lionel Messi was the star of the show for Inter Miami as he scored two goals and also registered an assist to help the Herons put behind the disappointment of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 exit and return to winning ways. In contrast, the New England Revolution head into this contest on the back of a 1-2 defeat at the hands of the Portland Timbers and they will look to bounce back in this match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi, as mentioned before, played a pivotal role in helping Inter Miami defeat Montreal 4-1 in their last match and the Argentine will undoubtedly be a focus against New England Revolution as well. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, in all probability, will feature in Inter Miami's starting XI against New England Revolution in the MLS 2025. Lionel Messi was seen with the travelling Inter Miami squad as well. Lionel Messi Scores Twice As Inter Miami Defeats Montreal 4–1in MLS 2025.

Lionel Messi Travelling With Inter Miami's Squad

See you soon Boston 👋😎 pic.twitter.com/q6xfaX1BTh — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 8, 2025

The 38-year-old Lionel Messi has been Inter Miami's best player in MLS 2025 statistically, scoring 12 goals and registering seven assists. With him in good form, Inter Miami would be confident of clinching all three points on offer in this contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).