New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Inter Miami are sixth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS (Major League Soccer) with 32 points from 17 games played. The club, due to its participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, has plenty of games in hand in comparison to the teams ahead of it in the points table. They will, however, need to make good of these games to push up the ladder. Opponents New England are 11th in the standings with 24 points from 19 games. The team has been without a victory in their last four games played and will be keen to do well here, which will not be easy, though. New England versus Inter Miami starts at 5:00 AM IST. Lionel Messi Scores Twice As Inter Miami Defeats Montreal 4–1in MLS 2025.

Ilay Feingold, Tomas Chancalay, and Alexander Bono have fitness issues and are major doubts for New England. Leonardo Campana and Luca Langoni will form the strike in partnership in the final third, with the latter scoring in their last match. Carles Gil will don the playmaker hat and should slot in behind the two attackers. Alhassan Yusuf and Matt Polster should be the picks for the two central midfielders spots.

Inter Miami have fitness issues of their own with David Ruiz, Gonzalo Lujan, Yannick Bright, and Noah Allen not likely to be part of the match-day squad. Lionel Messi has been in sublime form for the team and he will at the heart of all their attacking play. His partnership with Luis Suarez will be a key here, with the duo capable of exerting pressure on the New England backline. Sergio Busquets will look to keep things ticking in midfield. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star Argentina Footballer Score Brace During Montreal vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match.

Match New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Date Thursday, July 10 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

Inter Miami are set to go up against the New England Revolution in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Thursday, July 10. The New England Revolution vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the New England Revolution vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India. For the New England Revolution vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

Although the Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the New England Revolution vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami will be tested in this game, but expect them to secure a 1-2 win.

