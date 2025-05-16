Lionel Messi was a crucial cog in Barcelona's title-winning cycle, a legacy that continues with Barca clinching the La Liga 2024-25 title sans the Argentina legend. Messi, the forever Barcelona supporter, took to Instagram and congratulated his former club for securing their 28th La Liga title by clinching the ongoing Spanish League season ahead of defending champions Real Madrid, who at the start of 2025 looked prime to retain the title. During his 17-year career at Barca, Messi won as many as 10 La Liga titles, which helped the club to become the second most successful team in league history behind Real Madrid (36). The 37-year-old, apart from sharing a story, also commented on Barcelona's post. Barcelona Wins La Liga 2024-25; Beats City Rivals Espanyol in Catalan Derby To Secure 28th Spanish League Title.

Lionel Messi's Instagram story (Photo Credit: @leomessi)

