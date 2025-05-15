Lionel Messi engaged in a heated argument with a referee after Inter Miami's 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes in MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Thursday, May 15. The match was an action-packed one with Inter Miami taking the lead as early as in the first minute through Maximiliano Falcon but San Jose Earthquakes hit back two minutes later with Cristian Arango levelling the score. Beau Leroux then helped San Jose Earthquakes complete the turnaround in the 37th minute and it was followed by Inter Miami levelling the score through Tadeo Allende. At half-time, San Jose Earthquakes led 3-2 with Ian Harkes' strike separating the two teams, but Tadeo Allende's goal in the 52nd minute ensured that the spoils were eventually shared. After the match, Lionel Messi was seen arguing with a referee and made his discontentment about something pretty much known as he pointed fingers at him and showed his frustration. San Jose Earthquakes 3-3 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Goal Fest at PayPal Park Ends in a Draw as Quakes and Herons Share Points.

Lionel Messi Argues With Referee

الاسطورة غاضب من الحكم 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/qHCHacNar2 — Messi World (@M10GOAT) May 15, 2025

