As Inter Miami gear up to square off against DC United, fans might wonder if Lionel Messi would play the game. The Argentine is indeed among the star attractions whenever Inter Miami is in action and a lot of spectators would be expected to turn up at the Audi Field in Washington to watch the Argentine maestro live in action. Inter Miami enter the MLS 2025 clash against DC United with two consecutive wins across competitions, the last of those victories being against Mexican side Tigres UNAL in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final. But the question is, will Lionel Messi play in the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match? Lionel Messi in India! Argentina National Football Team Set To Play Friendly Match in Kerala in November 2025.

Lionel Messi has been in sublime form for Inter Miami in MLS 2025. The talismanic forward is currently leading the goal-scoring charts in MLS 2025 with 19 goals to his name, the last of those in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over LA Galaxy. Inter Miami are fifth in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table and a victory will see them rise to the third spot. It is no secret that Lionel Messi has been crucial for Inter Miami and Javier Mascherano would hope to witness him at his best once again. Lionel Messi India Tour Details: Argentina Football Legend To Kickstart Four-City Tour With Kolkata Visit on December 12.

Will Lionel Messi Play in DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, Lionel Messi is not going to play in the DC United vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025. This is because of a hamstring injury. Lionel Messi returned to action from his injury when he was used by Javier Mascherano as a substitute in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over LA Galaxy. However, Lionel Messi subsequently missed Inter Miami's match Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-finals against Tigres UNAL. That Lionel Messi would not be playing in the DC United vs Inter Miami match was confirmed by head coach Javier Mascherano.

