Star-studded Inter Miami CF are set to lock horns with leaders of the current table Philadelphia Union for their upcoming match in the Major League Soccer 2025. The Inter Miami vs Philadelphia MLS 2025 Eastern Conference match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 30, from 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Philadelphia Union have played in five matches so far, winning four, losing one, and having a total of 12 points, while Inter Miami have 10 points from four matches, winning three and drawing one. Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hints at Argentine Star’s Future.

A major reason for Inter Miami to be ranking so well and staying unbeaten is definitely their legendary squad, featuring legendary former FC Barcelona players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Inter Miami won their last game against Atalanta United 1-2, and it wouldn't have been possible without the magic of Lionel Messi. The GOAT struck the equalizer before Fafa Picault netted the winner.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Philadelphia MLS 2025 Match?

After featuring in the match against Atalanta United, Lionel Messi suffered a blow, facing an adductor injury. The reigning MLS MVP had to be sidelined from the Argentina national football team for the March 2025 international window. Leo Messi stayed in Miami and is now expected to be better, and available for the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia MLS 2025 match. He was spotted training with the rest of the Inter Miami squad. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Head coach Javier Mascherano might field him right from the start in a 4-4-2 formation, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez upfront, leading the attack. Alba and Busquets are also expected to feature from the start.

