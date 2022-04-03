Lionel Messi's recent memory of playing for PSG must not be very pleasant. An exit from the Champions League followed by getting booed by home fans during a Ligue 1 game just made things turn from bad to worse. But now, after an international break, the Argentine would be fresh and ready to make an impact for his new side as the season slowly approaches its business end. With PSG taking on Lorient in Ligue 1 on Monday, the question arises is whether Messi play or not? PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Here's The Matchday Squad:

In all likelihood, the Argentine is expected to feature in the starting XI tonight. He was named in PSG's matchday squad and a while ago, the club also shared pictures of him training. He seemed to be fit and ready to go and PSG would need him to fire and put an end to what has been a poor season for him. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to recreate the form he enjoyed for so many seasons with Barcelona. He has scored just two goals in Ligue 1 and undoubtedly, he will be keen on adding some more to his tally.

PSG are comfortably placed at the top of Ligue 1 2021-22 points table. They currently have 65 points, nine more than Marseille, who have played one game more. The Parisians are hot favourites to win the Ligue 1 title this term. They did face a heavy 3-0 defeat to Monaco last game but Mauricio Pochettino's men would be confident of bouncing back.

