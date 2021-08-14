After having signed Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are excited to see the star footballer in action. PSG take on Strasbourg in 2021-22 Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes. Messi after officially signing up for the club was seen training with teammates including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The game against Strasbourg will be PSG’s second of the season. In their first game, PSG defeated Troyes 2-1. Meanwhile, Messi fans are waiting to see their favourite star in action, but will he take field against Strasbourg and make his debut for PSG tonight? Neymar Trains With Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe As PSG Prepare for Their 2021-22 Ligue 1 Match (See Pics).

Messi was last seen in action in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final on July 11 (IST). So it has been over a month since Messi has played. Strasbourg finished 15th last season and chances are PSG won’t take tempted to field Messi. Kylian Mbappe Welcomes Lionel Messi to PSG With Special Twitter Post (Check Pictures).

PSG’s coach Mauricio Pochettino also indicated that Messi won’t be making his debut for PSG against Strasbourg. “The priority is that he feels well. A month ago, he played the Copa America final and he has to make his debut in the best conditions,” Pochettino was quoted as saying by ESPN. So, chances of Messi participating in tonight’s fixture look less.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2021 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).