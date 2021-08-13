Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) new recruit Lionel Messi joined Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as they prepare for club's first match of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season against strasbourg. Messi's move to PSG was recently completed as he parted ways with Barcelona after a gap of 21 years. Neymar took to Instagram and posted the pics. "Training day," Neymar wrote in caption.

