Lionel Messi signed for Paris Saint Germain earlier in the month after his contract with Barcelona expired. However, the Argentine superstar is yet to make his first official appearance for the club, despite Mauricio Pochettinio’s men play two games since his arrival at the club. But with a few training sessions under his belt, the 34-year-old could be in line for his PSG debut when the Parisians face Reims in the latest Ligue 1 fixture. Reims vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online.

Lionel Messi last played competitive football in the previous month, where he led Argentine to their first Copa America title since 1993, beating arch-rivals Brazil in the finals at the Maracana stadium. Since then, the 34-year-old has been on the sidelines, getting some well-deserved rest after a long season.

Will Lionel Messi Make His PSG Debut Tonight Against Reims?

Despite Lionel Messi not yet playing for Paris Saint-German colours, the Argentine has been involved in team training sessions for a couple of weeks now. PSG have won against Strasbourg and Brest without the Argentine since his arrival, whose debut could be fast-forwarded after an injury to Mauro Icardi.

Mauricio Pochettino stated that lack of match fitness was the reason behind Lionel Messi’s exclusion from the match set up in recent matchday’s however, the manager has named the 34-year-old in the latest squad, which indicates that the Argentine is in line for his first appearance.

📋 A group of 22 players are in the squad for the trip to Reims 👀#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/8PONgR8rH2 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021

Along with Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr who was also a part of the recently concluded Copa America and missed the start of the season has been named in the matchday squad. Kylian Mbappe is also included in the 22-man list despite rumours of his move to Real Madrid.

