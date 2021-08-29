Lionel Messi could finally make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain when they take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 2021-22 on Monday, (August 30). The match has a start time of 12:15 am and would be played at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II stadium in Reims. After signing for PSG from Barcelona in a memorable transfer move, Messi is very likely to make his much-anticipated debut for the French giants. Football fans in France might not have to wait any longer to see the six-time Ballon d'Or winner do what he does best, this time, in Ligue 1. Messi was named in PSG's squad which more or less implies that the Argentine star would don the PSG jersey for the first time in a competitive match, after having trained hard for the past few weeks. However, there still seems to be uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe's situation at the club. Real Madrid have been trying hard to sign the young French forward and with just two days left for the transfer window to close, there might be some twist in the tale regarding this transfer. PSG have had a spectacular start to life in Ligue 1 2021-22, winning all three matches and placed right at the top of the table with nine points. Lionel Messi Could Debut for PSG Against Reims, Argentine Included Alongside Neymar Jr in 22-Member Squad for Ligue 1 2021-22 Match

They would fancy their chances against Reims, who on the other hand, have played three draws so far. In a battle between undefeated teams, Mauricio Pochettino's side after the favourites to walk out with three points. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

