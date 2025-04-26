The most successful side in the history of Copa del Rey, FC Barcelona are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid CF in an El Clasico for the all-important Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match. The 31-time champions are definitely the favourites in the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match, being one of the most in-form teams in all three major competitions they are playing, and also because they have destroyed the Los Blancos in the last two El Clasico matches. The fear of FC Barcelona has reignited among the top clubs of the world yet again, and this wouldn't have been possible without the new head coach Hansi Flick, and their fierce attack comprising of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha. El Clasico Preview: Barcelona, Real Madrid Face Off in Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final.

FC Barcelona's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski is sidelined from the finale, after suffering from an injury. So, it will be extremely crucial for the Cules to make sure that they have the other two vital cogs of the fierce trio: Lamine Yamal and Raphinha available for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Match?

The 17-year-old wonder-kid Lamine Yamal is fully fit and actively training with the rest of the Barca squad ahead of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match. He has also been named in FC Barcelona's squad list for the match, so he will be playing in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 grand final. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Lamine Yamal is expected to be fielded right from the start against arch-rivals Real Madrid CF, given how important his role has been in the recent El Clasicos and also throughout the season as a goalscorer, assist provider, and chance creator. Hansi Flick is expected to start him from the right wing, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Raphinha in the left and Ferran Torres being the lone striker, replacing the injured Robert Lewandowski.

