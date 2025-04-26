A lot of controversies and rumours are circulating through the air in the midst of the all-important Copa del Rey 2024-25 final between the two Spanish giants Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona. Real Madrid have considered the statements made by the referees ahead of the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final match "unfortunate" and "inappropriate". And, there were rumours of the club boycotting the final. But the Los Blancos have cleared all the rumours and they will be playing the finale, the one which they reached even without the brilliance of their world-class attacking duo of Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club, La Liga 2024-25: Federico Valverde's Stoppage-Time Strike Helps Los Blancos Gain Crucial Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The 20-time Copa del Rey champions Real Madrid will be up against their arch-rivals FC Barcelona in an El Clasico in the grand finale. The stakes cannot be higher. The club has been surrounded by big defeats in their past two encounters and would like to seek some good revenge along with the trophy at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's leading goal scorer this season will be very crucial for the tie.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Match?

The star French striker Kylian Mbappe has traveled with the side to Seville for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final match, so it is expected that he will be playing. Real Madrid will be taking the field with an overall well-equipped and match-fit side. Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Record of Most Goals in Debut Season For Los Blancos, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field his side's leading scorer Kylian Mbappe, upfront from the start, in a 4-2-3-1 formation expectedly, avoiding any experiment in the vital finale. Mbappe hasn't been the star he was expected to be in El Clasico so far. This could be his chance.

