Sergio Ramos was one of the many big-name signings made by Paris Saint Germain in the summer but the defender is yet to make his official debut for the French giants. The Spanish world cup winner arrived from Real Madrid on a free transfer after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with the record European champions, a club he spent 16 years at. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Determined To Keep Hold Of Star Forward.

Since his arrival in Paris, Sergio Ramos has been dealing with an injury that has kept him away from the first-team action. The Spanish defender has been nursing a calf issue which has seen him miss 12 games for the Parisian giants so far. However, there were reports that the 35-year-old could be making his first appearance for PSG against Angers.

Will Sergio Ramos Play Against Angers In Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash?

Sergio Ramos was touted to make his PSG debut against Angers but it looks like the defender will have to wait even further for first-team action. The 35-year-old has begun individual training and is yet to join the squad as he is awaiting a green light to return to collective training.

‘Sergio Ramos will continue individualised training under the control of medical staff and performance for another 10 days with the aim of returning to collective training,’ PSG said in their official statement.

Sergio Ramos has been dealing with a number of fitness issues which has seen the defender spend much time on the sidelines. His last season for Real Madrid was plagued which injuries which saw him left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad and the difficulties have continued even after his arrival in Paris.

