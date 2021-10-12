Sergio Ramos parted ways with Real Madrid after 16 years, joining Paris Saint Germain as a free agent during the summer transfer window. However, the Spanish defender is yet to make an appearance for the Parisian giants this season as he has been nursing an injury. However, the defender’s wait for making PSG debut could soon come to an end as he has recovered and is back in training. Wijnaldum Admits to Not Being 'entirely Happy' with PSG.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Sergio Ramos is now fully fit and set to make his PSG debut in the coming weeks. It is understood that the Spanish centre-back has returned to training and could be involved in the matchday squad for the Parisian’s next game post the ongoing international break.

Sergio Ramos parted ways with Real Madrid in the summer due to contract issues, joining PSG as a free agent. However, a persistent calf issue has seen him yet to don the Parisian shirt. But that is set to end as the Spanish world cup winner is tipped to make his debut for the French giants in the clash against Angers on October 15.

As the timing of the Angers game coincides with PSG players returning from the international break, it is possible that Sergio Ramos could have a more prominent role to play as many star players might be unavailable due to their commitments with the national team.

Meanwhile, PSG will be aiming to return to winning ways after being on the losing end in their latest fixture against Rennes prior to the international break. Despite the loss, Mauricio Pochettino’s men lead the Ligue 1 table and will hope to extend their advantage but face a tough task against early-season surprise package and fourth-placed Angers.

