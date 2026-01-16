Football's global governing body, FIFA, has reported an extraordinary surge in demand for the 2026 World Cup, confirming that it has received more than 500 million ticket requests during the initial random selection draw application phase. The unprecedented interest underscores the immense global appeal of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Mass Ticket Cancellations as Overseas Fans Cite Safety Concerns Following Minneapolis Shooting Incident.

The 33-day application window, which commenced on 11 December 2025 and concluded on 13 January 2026, saw an average of 15 million ticket requests submitted daily. Applications poured in from fans residing in all 211 FIFA member associations, demonstrating the truly worldwide excitement for the expanded 48-team competition.

Global Interest and Key Matches

Beyond the three host nations, the highest volume of applications originated from Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, and Colombia, indicating strong international fan bases eager to attend. Several matches emerged as particularly sought-after during this phase. The group stage encounter between Colombia and Portugal in Miami on 27 June proved to be the most requested fixture. Other highly coveted tickets included Mexico versus South Korea in Guadalajara on 18 June, the tournament's final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 19 July, the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on 11 June, and a Round of 32 match in Toronto on 2 July.

Allocation Process and Pricing Concerns

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the response as "more than demand – it's a global statement," acknowledging the overwhelming enthusiasm from fans worldwide. Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their requests via email no earlier than 5 February. Where demand has outstripped the available inventory for specific matches, tickets will be allocated through a random selection process to ensure fairness. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Fan Backlash Amid Safety Fears and Ticket Pricing Controversy

Despite the record demand, the ticketing process has not been without controversy. FIFA has faced criticism regarding the pricing strategy for the 2026 tournament, with some fan groups branding the costs as "extortionate." In response to this backlash, FIFA announced last month that it would offer a limited number of $60 tickets for every game to the 48 national federations, allowing them to distribute these to their loyal supporters. With approximately 7 million tickets available across the 104-match tournament, around 2 million tickets had already been sold during earlier presale phases. Unsuccessful applicants in this draw will have further opportunities to purchase tickets during a last-minute sales phase closer to the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks a significant milestone as the first edition to feature 48 teams, expanding the global spectacle and offering more nations the chance to compete on football's biggest stage. The unprecedented number of ticket requests signals a robust appetite for the tournament, promising an electrifying atmosphere across the host cities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (manilastandard.net), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).