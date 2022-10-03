The Swedish superstar and football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic is well known for his amazing acrobatic goals and excellent ball control and techniques. Born in Malmo, Sweden on October 3, 1981, the 40-year-old has been in the game for more than two decades. He has scored more than 570 career goals, including 62 goals for his national team (Sweden). He is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time and is beloved by many. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Defies Age in This Workout Video!

In his 20-year-old long career, he has won a total of 34 trophies and played for many clubs over the years. Zlatan is one of the players who has played for both sides of the Milan derby and is equally adored. He started off his senior career with Malmo FF after being promoted from the youth in 1999 and scored 16 goals in 40 appearances for the team. As Zlatan moved ahead his career took an exponential route moving from one club to another he has played for many football giants including Ajax, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, and many more. The Swiss man currently plays in the Italian League for AC Milan. The Lion is celebrating his 41st birthday on October 03, so let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Zlatan has won a total of seven Serie A titles, with Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan combined.

He has also won three Copa Italia’s with both the Milan sides.

Zlatan has also won the Spanish league title and Super cup with Barcelona, the Dutch League title and Cup with Ajax, and he has also won the English League Cup with the Red Devils.

Along with the French giants PSG, Zlatan has won four league titles and two league cups.

In the European competitions, the 40-year-old has won the UEFA Europa League with Manchester United under Jose Mourinho and the UEFA Super Cup with Barcelona in 2009.

Zlatan has also won the FIFA Puskas Award in 2013 for his Overhead Kick goal against the English side.

He has been nominated for the Ballon dor awards 11 times and in 2013 he finished in the fourth place.

In the year 2012, he was the Golden Foot winner.

The Swedish striker resides in both AC Milan and PSG’s Hall of Fame book.

The more we say is less for the Swedish legend, he has achieved many things in his career and made people from all over the world fall in love with the game of football and is still continuing to do so even after being 40 years old.

