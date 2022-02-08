Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been someone that has always challenged age. In his recent workout video, the AC Milan forward was seen performing sit-up from a hanging punch bag. The AC Milan forward posted the video of the same on social media which garnered over five million likes in just five hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)