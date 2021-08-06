Aditi Ashok has emerged as a surprise medal contender for India in Golf at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 as with the final round of play left in women’s individual stroke play, the 23-year-old is placed second and is in contention for a podium finish. Coming from a family of golf enthusiasts, Aditi has been accompanied by her parents as caddies in both of the Olympics she has attended. Who Is Aditi Ashok? Here Are the Five Facts About the Indian Golfer at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Caddies play an important role in Golf as they are the best people to give advice to the competing athletes during the course of the match. And Aditi Ashok has also benefited from world-class caddies at Tokyo 2020 as with her mother accompanying the 23-year-old, she is now in contention for a medal.

🇮🇳 @aditigolf is spreading the #Olympics love with her family. ❤️ At the 2016 #Olympics, Ashok had her father caddie for her in Rio. This year, Ashok, who is currently T2, has her mother on the bag in her hunt for a #Tokyo2020 medal. pic.twitter.com/XdfPePMd4S — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 5, 2021

During her Olympics debut in 2016 (Rio), Aditi’s father was her caddie as she finished at T-41 despite her strong start in the initial rounds. Aditi led the field for a brief moment but difficult third and fourth rounds daw her trail in the leaderboard. But her talent was evident, something on which she has improved five years later.

And at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Aditi has her mother as her caddie this time. ‘I think when my dad's there he knows my game a lot more, probably sometimes more than I know myself, so I always feel compelled to rely on him sometimes,’ she said in an interview with golfchannel.com.

‘My mom's there, I can ask her anything, but in terms of like golf advice she may not be able to help me as much as my dad. I guess I'm committing to my decisions more and being more decisive on my own.’ Aditi added.

