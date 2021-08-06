Indian golfer Aditi Ashok stands on the verge of history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she can become the first medallist from India to finish on the podium in Golf at the Summer Games. The 23-year-old is currently second after the end of Round 3 in women’s individual stroke play and remains in contention to win a medal with Round 4 scheduled to be played on the penultimate day (August 07) of the 32nd edition. Aditi Ashok At Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Golfer In Second Position Solo After Round 3 In Women's Golf.

Aditi Ashok was tied in second place at the conclusion of round 2 but produced a sensational display in Round 3 to emerge as the upright second-placed athlete by the end of the day. The Indian golfer scored 63 on a pen-ultimate day to take claim of the silver medal spot in women’s individual stroke play with a score of 12-under and is three strokes behind USA’s Nelly Korda. Who Is Aditi Ashok? Here Are the Five Facts About the Indian Golfer at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

When the heat is on, 🇮🇳 @aditigolf delivers. Ashok has been in the top-two after all three rounds, and a third-round 68 keeps her in 🥈 position. She's 12-under and three strokes behind 🇺🇸 @NellyKorda. pic.twitter.com/cDrb1H1CLS — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 6, 2021

Heading into the final day on the second spot, Aditi Ashok is in a favourable position to win India’s first-ever medal in Golf at the Olympics. The 23-year-old finished 41st in Rio 2016 following a tough third and fourth round after briefly leading the field, something she achieved at Tokyo 2020 as well. However, this time around Ashok looks determined to finish on the podium.

How Can Aditi Ashok Win Silver Medal At Tokyo Olympics 2020 In Golf

Weather will play an important role on the final day of women’s individual stroke play as Aditi will compete for one of the three medals if the day goes ahead. Given her current position, she has a great chance of finishing on the podium

However, the 23-year-old could be given a silver medal based on her current place on the leader board if the final round does not happen due to weather restrictions. There is an acute possibility that games on the penultimate day of Tokyo 2020 could be affected by a tropical storm named Mirinae.

In case the final round of the Women's Golf event is abandoned midway due to weather, the scores at the end of the third round will count for the medal places which means that the Indian golfer will win the silver medal.

