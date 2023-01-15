India vs England Hockey Match Live Streaming Online: India began their FIH World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain and they will now look to maintain their good form when they take on England. This game is being billed as the clash of titans in Pool D, with England getting past Wales 5-0 in their opener. Both teams look solid in all departments and have been involved in some close contests of late. Coach Graham Reid has stressed the importance of this match ahead of the game and the Australian coach has the utmost respect for the English side. With England ranked fifth in the points table and Indian sixth, there is not much to choose between the two teams. India versus England will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:00 pm IST. Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live: Belgium on Top in Pool B, India Hold Second Place in Pool D After Winning Start.

India scored twice in the first thirty minutes against Spain courtesy of goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh. The home team did create a few more chances post the goals but failed to capitalize on them. A ten-minute suspension for Abhishek left them a man short for an entire quarter and this could be one of the possible reasons the game ended in a satisfactory scoreline for Spain because they were dominated from start to end. Drag flicking is a strong area for India, but they will need to improve in this department after a below-par showing against Spain.

Liam Ansell was the star of the show for England in their win over Wales with a brace, while there were also goals from Nick Park, Phil Roper and Nick Bandurak. While Wales may not be the perfect opposition to judge a win against, but England played some slick passing game with constant circle penetration. Zach Wallace missed a penalty stroke in the contest and was the only negative for England. Today’s Hockey Match Live: Check FIH Men's World Cup 2023 Odisha Schedule for January 15.

When to watch India vs England Hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings, and Venue of 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup match here:

The IND vs ENG Hockey World Cup 2023 will be played on January 15, i.e. Sunday. The Pool D game between India and England will take place at the recently inaugurated Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, with the start time scheduled at 07:00 pm (IST).

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs England, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup in India. The fans can watch India vs England hockey match live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Select HD and Star Sports First.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs England, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, in India?

Fans can watch India vs England hockey match live streaming online too. The Hockey World Cup match between India and England will be available on Star Sports’ online streaming service, i.e. Disney+ Hotstar Website and App. However, free live streaming of the IND vs ENG hockey match will be available on the FanCode app and website. It will be a high-scoring game, with the home team securing a 4-3 win at the end of the match.

