The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is underway and has made an action-packed return as the tournament started with Argentina defeating South Africa 1-0 in the opening match on January 13. Top 16 hockey teams will feature in the prestigious Hockey tournament and hit the battlefield over a period of nearly three-weeks in the state of Odisha in India. The 15th edition of the Quadrennial event will witness the 44 scheduled matches being played, with final lined-up on January 29. Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The opening round of the competition will see four groups comprising four teams each. Each team in a group will compete with the other three contenders in the pool matches. The top ranked team from each group will find direct place in Super Eight stage, whereas, the second and third placed side of each group in pool stage will contest in the cross-over matches to advance for the Quarter-finals. The top four teams from Quarter-finals will then make it to Knockout stage, and eventually the two best sides will advance into the final. Why is Pakistan Not Playing in Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in India? Check Reason.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool A Points Table

Pos Teams Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool B Points Table

Pos Teams Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool C Points Table

Pos Teams Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool D Points Table

Pos Teams Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The twin cities of Odisha will be field to some cracking clashes among the world class teams. While the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will stage 24 matches including the summit clash on January 29, the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will host 20 matches. The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India for the second time in a row and fourth time, overall.

