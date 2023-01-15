Two blockbuster clashes are in store for fans at the Men's Hockey World Cup on Sunday, January 15. Spain and Wales will be locking horns in the first match of the day, which is slated to start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these teams started their campaigns with defeats. India and England, who beat Spain and Wales respectively in their respective tournament openers, will be taking on each other in the second and final match of the day. This clash is set to be played at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports have acquired broadcast rights of the tournament and will provide live telecast of both these games on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2/HD. Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of these matches on their app and website, but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee. However, fans looking to free live streaming of these matches can do so on FanCode. Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule for January 15:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)