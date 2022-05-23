Defending champions India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. The match is scheduled to take place on May 23, 2022 (Monday) at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta. Both the teams will be hoping to make a winning start to their campaign. Meanwhile, we bring you India vs Pakistan Hockey match live score updates from Men's Asia Cup 2022. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Head to Head, Squads and Other Things You Need To Know Ahead of IND vs PAK Hockey Match.

India have taken a new-look squad for the tournament as the main team is preparing for the final leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 in Europe. Veteran defender Birendra Lakra will lead the side and forward SV Sunil will be his deputy. India are classified into Pool A alongside Pakistan, Japan and hosts India.

Both the teams have a huge history in Asia Cup, having won it three times each only one behind record champions and four-time winners South Korea. A win in this fixture will give a great opportunity for either side to win the group.

The top two teams from each group will compete in the finals while the second-placed teams competing for the third and fourth spots in the competition. The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the World Cup in 2023 hosted by India.