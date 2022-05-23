Both sides have had lots of chances but India remain on top with Selvam Karthi's first-quarter strike. The goalkeepers at both ends have been excellent but Pakistan have had a greater share of scoring chances, something that they have failed to do. With 15 minutes to go, they have the final opportunity to make use of the chances that come by their way.
Pakistan's Ejaz Ahmed misses an opportunity and it adds to the list of the chances that have gone begging today. Pakistan have clearly got to be more clinical in front of goal or they might end up losing the clash.
India are looking to score another and they have had a flurry of chances in front of goal. Soon we might see India double their lead in this exciting and action-packed contest.
Suraj Karkera pulls off a massive save at point-blank range. What an effort this is! India have produced some brilliant moments in the competition and this save will surely boost the others' confidence on the field.
Another attempt from Pakistan goes begging as Ali Rizwan's drag-flick goes wide from a penalty corner.
In an engrossing encounter, both sides have had their chances but it has been India, who have a lead courtesy of a goal by Selvam Karthi. Pakistan have had a lot of chances including an open goal but have just not been able to make it count. Let's see what the next half brings to us!
An infringement by the Indian defense has the referee give a penalty corner to Pakistan. This time as well, they have failed to make use of the chance. India continue to remain on top. India have been composed in their defense as well and it explains why they are still ahead. Pakistan need to start maximising their chances now. The contest is engrossing though!
India have been competitive but clinical. Pakistan on the other hand, have had several chances, including an open-goal begging. The Indian youngsters have been brilliant while Pakistan continue to impress, but in flashes.
Pawan Rajbhar helps India get another penalty corner and Pakistan save the effort. Their keeper has been spectacular so far, denying another point blank effort earlier on.
India have a 1-0 lead as the second quarter gets underway. Selvam Karthi's drag-flick got India the lead and now, they would aim to make the most of it in the second quarter by building on. Pakistan, on the other hand, have missed an open goal with Indian goalkeeper S Karkera out of position.
Defending champions India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. The match is scheduled to take place on May 23, 2022 (Monday) at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta. Both the teams will be hoping to make a winning start to their campaign. Meanwhile, we bring you India vs Pakistan Hockey match live score updates from Men's Asia Cup 2022. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Head to Head, Squads and Other Things You Need To Know Ahead of IND vs PAK Hockey Match.
India have taken a new-look squad for the tournament as the main team is preparing for the final leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 in Europe. Veteran defender Birendra Lakra will lead the side and forward SV Sunil will be his deputy. India are classified into Pool A alongside Pakistan, Japan and hosts India.
Both the teams have a huge history in Asia Cup, having won it three times each only one behind record champions and four-time winners South Korea. A win in this fixture will give a great opportunity for either side to win the group.
The top two teams from each group will compete in the finals while the second-placed teams competing for the third and fourth spots in the competition. The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the World Cup in 2023 hosted by India.