New Delhi, February 17: Indian professional boxer Chandni Mehra is all set to take on Korea's Shin Bo Mi Re in a contest in the city of Gangwon-do on Saturday. This will be the 21-year-old boxer's 11th professional bout since making her professional debut in 2018. She has an impressive record of 8 wins and 2 losses in the 10 fights that she has participated in.

So far, Chandni has fought six-round bouts, but the one on Saturday will mark her debut in the 10-round format. Chandni is assured of USD 3,500 as appearance fee for the bout. Chandni started boxing after getting inspired from Bollywood movie 'Mary Kom', based on the life of six-time world champion and Olympic medallist from Manipur.

"Mary Kom is her idol. As a kid, she was good at a lot of sports. She did karate too, but since it is not an Olympic sport, we decided to focus on a sport that is part of the Olympic charter," said boxer's mother Kanchan, who is a former tennis player, in a release.

"In 2014, she got so inspired by Mary Kom's story after watching the movie and decided to take up boxing," she added. Although Chandni turned Pro, her dream of representing India at the Olympics is still alive.

"Pro boxers can win quotas for the Olympics now and it is her sole aim to play for the country and win medals at the Olympics," her mother said. Chandni holds a professional boxing license from the Indian Boxing Council, the National Commission for Professional Boxing in India.

