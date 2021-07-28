Indian Women's Hockey team lost to Great Britain 1-4 and this was their third loss in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This result particularly has not gone down well with the coach Sjoerd Marijne who was fuming after the result. Not mincing his words the coach said that this was the team's worst match and slammed the players for not raising the game. "We always try to play for a six (out of 10) for each individual, and I don't think each individual today played for a six. Bad decisions, bad choices and I'm pretty disappointed by this," Marijine said after the match. Great Britain Beat India 4-1 in Women's Hockey at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

He also highlighted the fact that the individual performances weren't good enough and there were endless tactical errors. However, he further explained that India still has chances and can still make it to the next round. He has asked the team to focus on six points which are good enough to take them to the quarter-finals. "That's what we're all about, that's our goal and that's what I said to the girls," the coach said.

India has lost a couple of games prior to this. They lost to Netherland 1-5 and then against Germany's 0-2. The team will next face Ireland on Friday and then South Africa. Needless to say that the Indian women's hockey team would be looking to make a comeback in the next two games. Do stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the Tokyo Olympics.

