Islam Makhachev was all set to fight his first main event fight of lightweight division at UFC Vegas 14. Unfortunately, just one week prior to the main event which was held on November 14, 2020, the MMA fighter from the Republic of Dagestan has to withdraw his name due to an injury. RDA then was challenged by Paul Felder under five days notice. Rafael dos Anjos won the main event bout at UFC Vegas 14. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev congratulates him on victory and tweeted, 'Let's Finish Our Business' which is a clear indication of him wanting to fight RDA soon. UFC Vegas 14 Results: Rafael dos Anjos Defeats Paul Felder by Split Decision, Abdul Razak Alhassan Loses to Khaos Williams & Other Highlights.

Initially, Islam Makhachev was supposed to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020. However, RDA tested positive for coronavirus that time and the match were then shifted to UFC Vegas 14 where it was promoted as the headliner for the event. Islam is a childhood friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov who announced retirement at UFC 254 main event after defending his title against Justin Gaethje. After, The Eagle's retirement, Islam Makhachev is speculated to take his place as he has been trained by Khabib's father Abdulmanap. Islam Makhachev Apologies to Fans After MMA Fighter Pulls Out of UFC Vegas 14 Main Event Against Rafael dos Anjos.

Islam Makhachev Reacts on RDA's Victory

Great fight @RdosAnjosMMA congrats! Let’s finish our business in nearest future 👊🏼 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 15, 2020

Rafael dos Anjos defeated Paul Felder by split decision (45-50, 50-45, 48-47). Islam Makhachev who has a career record of 18-1 could have had the biggest fight of his career against RDA had he not been injured. Islam is positive to recover soon and fans will expect him to square off against Rafael dos Anjos soon.

