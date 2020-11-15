UFC Vegas 14 main event took place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on November 14, 2020. The headliner for the event was the lightweight division main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder. Initially, Rafael dos Anjos was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev, however, the UFC fighter from the Republic of Dagestan has to withdraw his name just one week prior to the event due to an injury. Rafael dos Anjos defeated Paul Felder in the main event by split decision. Apart from this we also saw Abdul Razak Alhassan lose to Khaos Williams by KO. Paul Felder Replaces Islam Makhachev in UFC Vegas 14 Main Event Against Rafael dos Anjos (View Post)

Rafael dos Anjos defeated Paul Felder by split decision (45-50, 50-45, 48-47). Felder withstood a physical five-round fight from Dos Anjos, who got six takedowns tonight. In the welterweight division, Khaos Williams defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan in round 1 by KO. Khaos hit Alhassan with a one-hitter quitter and put him to sleep. In Women's Strawweight division Ashley Yoder defeated Miranda Granger by unanimous decision. From women's catchweight division Sean Strickland defeated Brendan Allen in round 2 by TKO. Cory McKenna wins by unanimous decision over Kay Hansen (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Randa Marcos defeated Kanako Murata by unanimous decision. Islam Makhachev Apologies to Fans After MMA Fighter Pulls Out of UFC Vegas 14 Main Event Against Rafael dos Anjos.

RDA & Felder Shows Sportsmanship After Match

Paul Felder Speaks After Match

A Perfect End to Main Event

Khaos Williams a New Punch Star

A new one punch star has emerged 😤 #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/AKP3kd3reZ — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

Apart from this we also saw, Tony Gravely wins by split decision over Geraldo de Freitas in Bantamweight Division. Don’tale Mayes defeated Roque Martinez by unanimous decision in the heavyweight division.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).