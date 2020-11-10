UFC lightweight division fighter Islam Makhachev from the Republic of Dagestan has withdrawn his name from UFC Vegas 14 main event due to injury. Islam was supposed to fight Rafael dos Anjos in the main event bout on November 15, 2020. Islam Makhachev on his social media account writes a message for fans where he apologies them for him not being able to compete in UFC Vegas 14. Islam Makhachev who made his UFC debut in 2015 had never fought before in the main event, the upcoming fight against RDA would have been his first main-event bout. Islam Makhachev Pulls Out of UFC Vegas 14 Main Event Due to Undisclosed Injury; Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Former AKA Teammate Luis Pena Challenges Rafael Dos Anjos.

Initially, Islam Makhachev was supposed to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 254, however, RDA was unable to fight that time as he tested positive for coronavirus. UFC then decided to promote this fight as the main event at UFC Vegas 14. On Islam Makhachev absence, RDA put forward the challenge to Michael Chandler, however, he did not accept. Islam Makhachev AKA teammate Luis Pena also volunteered himself for the fight, however, UFC did not show interest in him. Paul Felder has stepped in as Makhachev’s replacement on 5 days' notice. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev apologies fans and promise for a comeback soon. Islam Makhachev UFC Fighter from Dagestan: Know All About MMA Artist and Khabib Nurmagomedov's Best Friend.

Islam Makhachev Apologies Fans For His Absence

Injuries and illnesses is part of the game, and there is nothing we can do. My apologies to all fans and supporters around the world who’s been waiting for this fight. I’ll be back soon 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/bpcxkfSJpK — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 10, 2020

Islam Makhachev is Khabib Nurmagomedov's childhood friend and after The Eagle's retirement, all eyes are on this UFC fighter to become the next big thing in the lightweight division. Khabib's father Abdulmanap has trained Islam Makhachev, who has a record of 18-1 so far. We wish a speedy recovery to Islam Makhachev and wishes to see him back in action soon.

