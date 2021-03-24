The ISSF World Cup 2021 has given exposure to the best Indian shooters. Aishwary Pratap Tomar has already won a gold medal in the event and has made India proud in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men event. now, we have stalwarts like Manu Bhaker who are in a bid to script history. The other contestants in the contest are Chinki Yadav and Rahi Sarnobat. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the much-awaited event. but first, let's have a quick look at the schedule for the day. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold Medal in ISSF Shooting World Cup 50m Event

So at 11.15 am, we shall have the women's event in the 50-meter rifle category. At around 12.00 pm in the day, we shall have the pistol event for 25 meters in the women's final category. Later in the day, we shall also have the men's and women's contest. The women's event would be a 50-meter Rifle 3 position final event, Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below: ISSF World Cup 2021 Medal Tally UPDATED: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold Medal, Check Full Medal Table and Country-Wise Standings.

Is ISSF World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports?

DD Network is set to provide a live telecast for the ISSF World Cup 2021 match. The match will be shown live on the DD Sports channel.

Can ISSF World Cup 2021 Be Live Streamed Online?

The official channel of Prasar Bharti Sports will be live streaming the event online. Besides the official page Facebook page of ISSF. Also, the live stream of the event is available on ISSF's Vimeo page.

We are sure that the Indian fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the likes of Manu Bhaker to clinch a gold medal in the event. Do stay tuned to this space for all live updates of the game.

