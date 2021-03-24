Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, a 20-year-old Indian shooter clinched a gold medal at the Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men event. The event is held in Delhi.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shatters a class field to win gold in 50m rifle 3p #ISSFworldcup pic.twitter.com/RIj6dspBDD — Avishek Roy (@tweet2avishek) March 24, 2021

