Kabaddi World Cup 2025 Points Table: The Kabaddi World Cup 2025 has so far produced some great action across both the men's and women's categories, Men's and women's teams of India and England are leading in respective groups in both sections and are yet to lose a match in the tournament. Italy and Hungary are yet to win a match in the men's competition, while Poland and Hungary are yet to notch a victory in the women's section. Meanwhile, check the Kabaddi World Cup 2025 points tables for both men's and women's competitions, below. International Kabaddi Federation Declares World Cup in UK ‘Unauthorised’, Asks Indian Federation To Take Action Against Team

The second-ever edition of the Kabaddi World Cup is underway under the watchful eyes of World Kabaddi. The Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is being hosted in England and will be taking place across four venues — Wolverhampton, Coventry, Birmingham, and Walsall — and will be held between March 17 and March 23, with men's and women's teams participating from 16 nations. A total of 10 nations will be taking part in the men's category, while six nations will field in the women's section.

Kabaddi World Cup 2025 Points Table (Men's Competition)

Group A

Team Matches Wins Draw Loss SF SA SD England 2 2 0 0 188 45 143 Poland 1 1 0 0 87 27 60 United States of America 2 1 0 1 107 122 -15 Hungary 3 1 0 3 87 275 -188

Group B

Team Matches Wins Draw Loss SF SA SD India 3 2 1 0 201 107 94 Scotland 3 2 1 0 216 140 76 Wales 3 2 0 1 182 144 38 Hong Kong China 3 0 0 2 70 141 -71 Italy 2 0 0 3 87 224 -137

Kabaddi World Cup 2025 Points Table (Women's Competition)

Group D

Team Matches Wins Draw Loss SF SA SD England 2 2 0 0 130 54 76 Hong Kong China 2 1 0 1 112 65 47 Hungary 2 0 0 2 35 158 -123

Group E

Team Matches Wins Draw Loss SF SA SD India 2 2 0 0 193 33 160 Wales 2 1 0 1 76 133 -57 Poland 2 0 0 2 59 162 -103

The format for both men's and women's competitions are the same, following a round-robin and knockout format. The top four teams from each men's group qualify for the quarterfinals stage, and then into the semifinals, and finals. In the women's section, the top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals of the competition, and then into the finals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).