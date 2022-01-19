Haryana Steelers will take on Puneri Paltan in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 19, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams aim to improve on their poor record. Meanwhile, fans searching for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the points standings and need to string a run of results together to keep their playoff hopes alive. After three wins in 10 games, Haryana Steelers are ranked ninth and will look to close the points gap on teams above them. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are 11th in the table and will look to overtake their tonight’s opponents.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, live online streaming.

