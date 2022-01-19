Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Telugu Titans in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 19, 2022 (Wednesday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The two teams have had very contrasting campaigns and find themselves on the opposite ends of the team standings. Jaipur Pink Panthers are fighting for a top four spot and can move into it with a win in their tonight’s fixture. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the points table and will be hoping to add to their win column.

Where To Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, live online streaming.

