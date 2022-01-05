The Pro Kabbadi League 2021-22 will have a couple of games so far in the league. The first game will be played between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants and the second match will be held between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans. But in this article, we shall be talking about the first game at 07.30 pm IST. We will be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. So the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Puneri Paltan is placed on the number 12 of the PKL 2021-22 points table. The team has so far won a game out of five. Four of their matches ended with a loss. Gujarat Giants is slightly in a better position as they are placed on number nine of the PKL 2021 with 13 points in their kitty. Needless to say that a win here would simply mean that the teams would only scale up on the points table.

Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants live online streaming.

