Tamil Thalaivas would go up against Puneri Paltan in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Friday, December 31. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Bengaluru. Puneri Paltan have had a poor season so far as they have won one and lost two out of a total of three matches played. Their last defeat to came to multiple-time champions Patna Pirates. They would seek a turnaround as soon as possible in order to challenge for the title this season. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Tamil Thalaivas on the other hand, are yet to open their account this season with no wins in three games. They are placed 10th with six points, above Puneri Paltan, who are at the very bottom of the points table. Both sides have taken on each other for a total of four times in the Pro Kabaddi League so far, with either team winning one match each. The remaining two clashes have ended in draws.

Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).