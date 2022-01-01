U Mumba will take on UP Yoddha in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 01, 2022 at 07:30 PM IST as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Both teams have endured a contrasting season so far as U Mumba sit in the top four while UP Yoddha are lingering towards the bottom. U Mumba have won two of their four games so far and can move to the top of the points table with a win Meanwhile, UP Yoddha can overtake tonight’s opponents in the team standings if they manage to get on the right side of the result.

Where To Watch U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of U Mumba vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch U Mumba vs UP Yoddha live online streaming.

