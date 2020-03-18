Kevin Durant, Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is one of the four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Brooklyn Nets had on Tuesday issued a press release that said only one of the four members had shown symptoms of COVID-19 while all four players have been placed in quarantine and are under medical care with the team physicians. The NBA club, however, did not name any player in its statement. But one among those for is reportedly Durant although it is still uncertain if he exhibited any symptoms of the pandemic. “One player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” Nets said in its statement. Coronavirus Outbreak: From Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta to NBA Player Rudy Gobert, Here's A List of Sports Personalities Who've Tested Positive for COVID-19.

Durant, 31, joined Nets in the off-season earlier this year from Golden State Warriors where he had won two NBA titles, was named in the finals MVP twice and was the league’s MVP in 2014. He was, however, yet to appear for the Nets in the now-suspended NBA 2019-20 season and was nursing an Achilles injury he had sustained in last year’s NBA finals with the Warriors. The Ten-time NBA All-Star even gave a statement to The Athletic where he said: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this,” suggesting that he was not showing any symptoms of the epidemic. Donovan Mitchell Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus After Utah Jazz Teammate Rudy Gobert.

Brooklyn Nets Release Statement After Four Tests Positive for COVID-19

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting," Nets said in its statement. According to a report from ESPN, the NBA franchise had its players tested after playing the Los Angeles Lakers, whose players will reportedly undergo tests after learning of positive results of Nets’ members.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Durant and other three Nets players join Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Pistons’ Christian Wood as the NBA players who have tested positive for the COVI-19 virus. The NBA 2019-20 has been suspended without further notice following the outbreak of the virus.