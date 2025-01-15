Argentina national football team and Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi received praise from fans, fellow footballers, and media for his gameplay and even for his off-the-field behaviour. One more high-profile name added to his fan list is NBA Superstar and Golden State Warriors’ guard - Stephen Curry. The four-time NBA champion recently mentioned that he is inspired by Lionel Messi and added that he has utmost respect for Lionel Messi. It is also important to note that Messi imitated Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration while playing with Inter Miami. Lionel Messi to Play in Europe Again? Inter Miami Working on Argentine’s Contract Renewal With Special Clause.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry who has swapped jerseys with the Inter Miami star, was asked whether Messi had inspired him. He said “Greatness inspires greatness and you can show it in a lot of different ways. It’s not like there’s anything in particular that you can apply from soccer to basketball but just the longevity, creativity, his impact on sports around the world. You appreciate greatness for sure and it inspires you to keep going and doing it your way. I have the utmost respect for the way he carries himself on and off the pitch.”

Stephen Curry Praises Lionel Messi

👏 Stephen Curry se rinde a Leo Messi 📹 @Canyameridis71 pic.twitter.com/afKrUFY3NA — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) January 14, 2025

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Preparing for the MLS 2025 Season

Amid transfer rumours, linking Lionel Messi to Manchester City, the Argentine star resumed training sessions with Inter Miami CF. The MLS (Major League Soccer) side will play friendly matches ahead of the MLS 2025 season with their first match scheduled on January 19 against Club America. Inter Miami made multiple changes in its squad including replacing coach Tata Martino by Javier Mascherano. Lamine Yamal Goal Video: Watch Barcelona Star’s Lionel Messi-Like Finish to Level Score Against Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup 2025 El Clasico.

Lionel Messi led the side to the MLS 2024 Supporters’ Shield last season and also set the record for most points in the regular season. Surprisingly the side was eliminated in the first round by Atlanta United. Messi, Luis Suarez and co will look to better their last season’s performance and win team’s first MLS Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).