Donovan Mitchell Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus After Utah Jazz Teammate Rudy Gobert: Reports

Donovan Mitchell (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell has become the second basketball player from Utah Jazz NBA team to be tested positive for Coronavirus after teammate Rudy Gobert. Earlier in the day, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 which resulted in the NBA suspending its 2019-20 season for an indefinite period. According to reports, NBA franchise Utah Jazz had sent a total of 58 samples for examination and Test on Coronavirus and only one sample had come as positive in the reports, which was of Rudy Gobert, the only player believed to have contracted the epidemic. But latest reports claim that Rudy Gobert has also tested positive for COVID-19. NBA Suspends Remainder of the Season Until Further Notice After Rudy Gobert of Utah Jazz Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

“As a follow-up to yesterday's positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player,” Utha Jazz were quoted as saying by Daily Mail in a statement. The NBA franchise did not name the individual in its statement but it is said to be Mitchell. “We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.”

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

According to ESPN journalist, Mitchell has tested positive for the deadly virus, which has already claimed 4300 lives so far. He also mentioned that the team’s players blame Rudy Gobert for being careless in the dressing room and touching the other players and their belongings even after being tested positive.

Earlier, the NBA had issued an official statement in which they mentioned that the season will be suspended until further notice. The news of an NBA player getting contracted by Coronavirus first came to surface just hours before the Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder clash in the NBA. The match initially was supposed to go through but was later postponed after Rudy Gobert tested positive.