Young athletes from all over the country will get to be in action across several sports disciplines when the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 kicks off on January 19. Part of the Government of India's 'Khelo India' initiative, the Khelo India Youth Games seeks to provide a platform for budding athletes in India to hone as well as showcase their skills and have an opportunity to make it to the next level in their preferred sporting discipline. Indian athletics have witnessed exponential growth in the past few years with the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Jyothi Yarraji and Annu Rani among many others serving as figures of inspiration and guidance. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Launches Mascot ‘Veeramangai’, Logo and Torch of Khelo India Youth Games 2024 To Be Held in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

This will be the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games and it will be hosted by Tamil Nadu. Four cities in the south Indian state will host this competition, which will see the participation of more than 5,000 young athletes from all over the country. Ahead of the competition, let us take a look at its live streaming and telecast details.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. Hence, fans can catch live telecast of all the action in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on DD Sports TV channel. For KIYG 2023 live streaming details, scroll below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

With DD Sports providing live telecast, fans can tune in to the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel for watching live streaming of the events at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 for free. The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will come to a close on January 31

