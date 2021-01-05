Sports fever is at the highest, and we are back with yet another live blog for all the sporting events all around the world. We will be tracking the breaking sports news throughout the day with our live updates. From live score updates to match results, you will get all the major sports news here. The day gone by was indeed big as Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo became the very first personality to reach 250 million followers on social media platform Instagram. Not all that, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner also went past Brazilian legend Pele’s record of most career goals. While Pele netted 757 times in his professional career, CR7 went past his tally by recording his 758th goal.

Speaking of football, Hyderabad FC thrashed Chennaiyin FC 4-1, jumping to the sixth position in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 team standings. Coming to cricket, New Zealand have tightened their grip over Pakistan in the second Test with Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson scoring yet another century while Henry Nicholls (89) is also approaching his ton. South Africa and Sri Lanka are also contesting in different Test fixture at Johannesburg with the Proteas side well in command.

In reply of Lanka’s first-innings total of 157 runs, Quinton de Kock’s posted 302 runs with opener Dean Elgar scoring a sensational hundred. India and Australia are also gearing up for the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which gets underway on January 7.