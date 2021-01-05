On the eve of India vs Australia third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Rishabh Pant shared a video from his recent gym session, and the wicket-keeper is certainly looking in great shape. Instead of normal workout session, however, the southpaw’s fitness regime was quite different as he was seen doing multiple front handsprings in the clip. Pant’s acrobatic move bagged a lot of limelight as the video went viral in no time. England’s woman cricketer Alex Hartley was also impressed by the left-handed batsman. However, along with praising the youngster, she also expressed desire of seeing Indian skipper Virat Kohli emulating Pant’s antics. Virat Kohli Is All Smiles as Indian Captain Shares Picture From Gym Session!

“When the captains away, the boys will play... I want to see @imVkohli do this,” Hartley wrote while retweeting Pant’s handspring video. Kohli is indeed one of the fittest cricketers going around and one can visit his social media pages to verify the fact. From flying push ups to power snatch, the top-ranked ODI batsman has inspired fans with many different fitness drills. However, handspring is something which fans haven’t seen Virat Kohli nailing. Hence, Hartley’s tweet bagged a lot of limelight with fans echoing her wish. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Preview.

Here's Hartley's Tweet!!

When the captains away, the boys will play... I want to see @imVkohli do this 👏🏽👏🏽👀 https://t.co/DodxCZoKvQ — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Kohli flew back to India after the first Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval for the expected birth of his first child. Nevertheless, stand-in Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane brilliant filled his shoes as the visitors registered an emphatic eight-wicket win in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As of now, the four-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1. The third Test gets underway on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

