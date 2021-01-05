McLaren F1 racer Lando Norris has tested positive for coronavirus while on holiday in Dubai. The Formula One team McLaren made the news official and revealed that the 21-year-old will now undergo self-isolation at his hotel for 14 days. "McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp," read a statement on the team website. Although the British race sensed a loss in taste and smell, he is currently feeling well and has no other major symptoms. Lewis Hamilton Rejects New Contract With Mercedes, Says Report.

"After recognising a loss of taste and smell, he was tested immediately and informed the team. In line with local regulations, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days. He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms," McLaren's statement read further.

McLaren's Statement!!

Norris also took to Twitter and gave his health update to the fans. He revealed taking the COVID-19 test after losing his sense of taste and smell. The youngster even said that he has asked everyone to undergo 14-day isolation who have come in his contact recently. Fortunately, the racer also stressed that he's recovering well and has no significant symptoms.

Norris' Post!!

Notably, Norris is the fourth F1 racer who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Seven-time World champion Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez of Mexico and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll are the other three to have contracted the virus but have recovered. Notably, Norris finished ninth in the driver's standings last season and would like to get back in action soon.

