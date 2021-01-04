Making and breaking records is indeed the part of Cristiano Ronaldo day-to-day routine, and his records speak volumes of his prowess. The Juventus star recently added another feather to his already-illustrious crown, but this time off the field as he became the first person to reach 250 million followers on social media platform Instagram. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was already the most-followed celebrity on the picture-sharing website and has bettered his tally even further. Ronaldo was undoubtedly enthralled with his achievement as he thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his journey.

“250 Million! What an incredible number!!! Thank you all, you’re part of this journey!” wrote the 35-year-old while sharing a post on Instagram. Meanwhile, the Portuguese ace is also the highest earner on the platform, leaving behind celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez. Ronaldo earns around $466,100 - $776,833 for every post he makes on Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Pele's Goal Tally, Moves to Second in All-Time Scorer's List Behind Josef Bican.

Here's CR7 Post!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Moreover, the former Real Madrid ace also holds the record of the most-liked post of 2020. His post mourning the demise of football legend Diego Maradona garnered a whopping 19.7 likes. Meanwhile, let’s look at how he reacted after reaching the astonishing milestone.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continued to shine on the field as he scored twice as Juventus defeated Udinese 4-1 in their recent Serie A 2020-21 fixture. Notably, the talismanic striker went past Brazilian legend Pele’s record tally of most career goals. While Pele netted 757 times in his professional career, CR7 went past his tally by recording his 758th goal.

