PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming: New Zealand will look to push Pakistan further out of the contest in the Day 3 of second and last Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. At stumps on the second day, the Kiwis were batting at 286/3, trailing just 11 runs behind the visiting side’s first-innings total. Skipper Kane Williamson (112) and Henry Nicholls (89) are the two well-set batsmen on the crease and will like to guide their side to a mammoth score. Notably, the Kiwis – who are the sharing the top spot in ICC Test team rankings with Australia – will become the sole leader after winning this game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of PAK vs NZ match. Kane Williamson Hailed By Netizens As New Zealand Becomes Number One Test Team.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand came out to bat after the visitors got bundled out for 297 runs. Openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham put up a substantial 52-run opening stand before Faheem Ashraf accounted for the former’s wicket. Latham and Ross Taylor also couldn’t go much and fell prey to Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas respectively. However, the Kiwis dominated since then with Nicholls and Williamson not putting a foot wrong. The third day will undoubtedly be crucial as the home side can take the game away with a big score while Mohammad Rizwan’s troop can comeback with quick wickets. As the day’s play takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match Day 3 on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide free telecast on TV. For live streaming of PAK vs NZ details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match Day 3 on the FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay a nominal fee for match pass. PAK vs NZ Test Series 2021 pass also known as season pass is available as well.

Pakistan Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

New Zealand Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

