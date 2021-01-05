Indian captain Virat Kohli might be away from national duty but that doesn’t stop him from smashing the gym. The talismanic batsman – who’s currently on a paternity leave for the expected birth of his first child – recently shared picture from his gym session. Kohli indeed looks in a great frame of mind as he was all smiles in the picture. It had been a while since the top-ranked ODI batsman didn’t post anything from his gym session as fans believed that the 32-year-old might be busy in his routine. However, as we all know nothing really can defy Virat’s fitness regime. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Also Breached Bio-Secure Bubble Protocols in Australia.

While the veteran cricket didn’t write anything in the caption, he posted a smiling emoji which was enough to depict his mood. Unlike all his social media posts, the comment section of this picture also got flooded in no time. While some fans inquired about Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma’s health, others expressed desires to see the right-handed batsman back on the field. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest picture. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Strike a Lovely Couple Pose as They Celebrate New Year's Day.

For the unversed, Kohli flew back home following the conclusion of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. The visitors faced a humiliating eight-wicket loss in that encounter and with Kohli gone, many fans and experts backed Tim Paine’s men to extend their dominance. On the contrary, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, India bounced back in the second Test and registered a historic eight-wicket triumph.

With this, the four-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1 after the first two games. The third Test gets underway on January 7 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

