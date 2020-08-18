WWE star Sonya Deville aka Daria Rae Berenato had just gone through a horrific incident on Sunday where a stalker attempted to kidnap her by barging into her home. The South California police authorities have nabbed the man named stalker Philip Thomas. The police have pressed three charged against the man who had been planning the act for about eight months now. As per reports he was charged with attempted armed kidnapping, armed burglary and aggravated stalking – and a misdemeanour for criminal mischief. The WWE star confirmed the news on social media and said that she is safe. WWE SmackDown April 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Big E Defeats The Miz & Jey Uso in Triple Threat Match to Bring Tag Team Titles Back to The New Day (View Pics).

As per the police, Thomas was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace. Detectives found out that he had parked his car nearby a church and walked towards the WWE star’s home. The press release by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that the stalker cut a hole in the patio screen and remained there for two to three hours. Post this, Thomas entered the house by sliding the door and the alarm helped the homeowners to flee the scene. They called 911 and the police arrived when the man was still inside the house. Thankfully the authorities nabbed the man. Sonya also posted a tweet about the same and informed her fans about her safety.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

Sheriff Chad Chronister said that they have never come across such an incident. He further went on to say that it is frightening to think of what could have happened if the home alarm had gone off.

