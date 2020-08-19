We witnessed an exciting episode of Monday Night Raw August 17, 2020, where we saw Randy Orton make Shawn Michaels his next victim. The Viper also hit Drew McIntyre with RKO after giving punt kick to Michaels. It will be interesting to see how Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2020 this Sunday on August 23, 2020. Apart from this, we also, the Retribution making an attack on WWE TV production truck on this past week episode of Raw. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for top-five WWE news which includes the possibility of the feud between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre to details about Samoa Joe's return. WWE Raw Aug 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Makes Shawn Michaels His Next Victim, The Viper Hits Drew McIntyre With RKO After Assaulting HBK (View Pics)

Top Five WWE News

1. Possibility of Feud Between Seth Rollins And Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre faced each other for WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2020 pay per view where Monday Night Messiah lost to The Scottish Psychopath. However, the match was appreciated by fans. This past week on Raw, we saw Seth Rollins addressing Drew McIntyre backstage. Rollins said McIntyre that in spite of him being the WWE Champion, Monday Night Messiah rule the locker room on Raw. WWE even posted a tweet to ask fans who is the leader of the locker room. This indicates a possibility of the feud between McIntyre and Rollins in future.

WWE Asks Fans TO Poll For The Leader of Locker Room on Raw

2. WWE to Have Shows With Virtual Fans

Starting from this upcoming week's episode of SmackDown, WWE will be having its shows at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in a setup, the company is branding the WWE Thunderdome. WWE has been taping shows in the absence of audience since the coronavirus outbreak, however, starting from this Friday Night SmackDown fans will be brought virtually into the arena via the video boards. WWE NXT Aug 12, 2020 Results and Highlights: Keith Lee Hit With Fireball Post Signing Contract For World Title Match Against Karrion Kross at TakeOver XXX; The Velveteen Dream Returns.

3. Details About Samoa Joe's Return

Since the past two-three weeks, we have seen Samoa Joe actively involved in a scuffle against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. The former US Champion is also doing a good job as a commentator on Monday Night Raw since past six months after he stopped wrestling due to a concussion. As per Joe's friend MVP latest interview to Newsweek, the wrestler can soon be seen in action on Raw.

4. Sonya Deville Stalker Arrested

WWE SmackDown wrestler Sonya Deville's stalker Phillip A. Thomas II got arrested outside the diva's home. He was reportedly trying to abduct Deville who the cops were able to catch after an emergency report was done. Sonya Deville tweeted to appreciate fans showing concern for her and special thanks to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

5. Vince McMahon Not Keen on Pushing Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio made a return this week on Raw to announce that he will be at the corner of his son during the match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. Both father and son gave Rollins the taste of his own medicine by making an attack with a kendo stick. As per Sportskeeda, Wrestling journalist Tom Colohue has reported that WWE is not interested to give a push to Dominik as a singles Superstar but had no choice but to do that as Rey Mysterio was adamant. Tom also added that Dominik was brutally beaten down last week on Raw, as an indication by Vince McMahon that Mysterio should not hold WWE responsible for the well-being of his son.

Now fans will look forward to an exciting episode of WWE NXT which will be the last one before TakeOver XXX that will take place on August 22, 2020. This will then be followed by WWE SummerSlam 2020 on August 23, 2020, it is indeed going to be an exciting weekend for WWE fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).