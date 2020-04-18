WWE SmackDown April 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Big E Defeats The Miz & Jey Uso in Triple Threat Match to Bring Tag Team Titles Back to The New Day (View Pics)

Big E (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE SmackDown April 17, 2020, took place at Performance Center, Florida. The blue brand of WWE kicked off with The Moment of Bliss, where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross invited WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman on their show. The Monster Among Men saw a gift box during their show, which he initially assumed that Bliss and Cross have gifted him. However, inside the box was black shepherd mask of The Wyatt Family of which Braun Strowman was once the member. However, the most catchy part of the show was the main event, where Big E defeats The Miz and Jey Uso in triple threat match to win SmackDown Tag Team titles. WWE Raw April 13, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins Stomps Drew McIntyre; Monday Night Messiah Eyes on World Championship Title (View Pics)

In a triple-threat tag team main event, a single member of each team came out to battle for SmackDown Tag Team title. Big E's victory bought huge celebration on the face of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The Miz who fought without Morrison lost the title, it will be interesting to see whether it will affect their bond or not in coming days. Apart from this, we saw Daniel Bryan win against Cesaro to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder match. From women's division, Dana Brooke defeated Naomi to qualify for women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Tamina defeated Sasha Banks to become number one contender to face Bayley for SmackDown Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Lacey Evans helped Tamina win the match, by stopping Bayley near ringside to attack her. Also, Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler got some beating from Otis and Mandy Rose. It all started with Sonya Deville assaulting Mandy Rose first in their face to face conversation.

The Big E Wins SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Big Title Matches For Money in the Bank

King Corbin Assaults Elias

View this post on Instagram King @baroncorbinwwe gets his revenge on @iameliaswwe! #SmackDown A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 17, 2020 at 6:51pm PDT

Bray Wyatt Plays Mind Games With Braun Strowman

View this post on Instagram #BrayWyatt continues the mind games with #BraunStrowman! #SmackDown A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 17, 2020 at 5:16pm PDT

Tamina Becomes Number One Contender

In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the 25th anniversary of Triple H will be celebrated. Also, it will be interesting to see how Braun Strowman reacts to The Fiend mind games. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will also defend their SmackDown Tag Team title against Carmella and Dana Brooke next week on SmackDown.